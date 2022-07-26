DES MOINES — By definition, it’s a lawn game in which players toss beanbags toward a slanted board with the goal of landing the bag through the hole in the center of the board. Whether you call it bags, backyard toss, bagg-o, Chuck-O, bean bags or cornhole, the Iowa State Fair is trying to break a record for the largest cornhole tournament on Saturday, Aug. 20.
The current record stands at just 444 participants set by an organization in San Diego, California in June of 2019. The Iowa State Fair has been close to the record in the past.