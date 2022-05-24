IOWA CITY — Joshua Reeder of Independence was one of the graduate students in the University of Iowa’s College of Pharmacy Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Experimental Therapeutics (PSET) recognized at the inaugural Graduate Student Recognition event.
Reeder was honored for receiving the Best Publication Award — Program: Clinical Pharmaceutical Sciences: “Development and validation of a simple and sensitive LC-MS/MS method for the quantification of cefazolin in human plasma and its application to a clinical pharmacokinetic study” published in J. Pharm. Biomed. Anal. 2022; 210: 114521.