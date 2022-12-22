Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

AMES — A family farmer and motivational speaker from eastern Iowa will headline the annual Iowa Specialty Producers Conference, set for Feb. 22-23 in Ankeny.

Jolene Brown, whose family produces row crops near Iowa City, will talk about the opportunities and challenges of maintaining a successful family business during her keynote address “The Top 10 Mistakes that Break up a Family Business.”

