Reindeer Munch

Ingredients:
2 c Bugles
Updated: December 8, 2022 @ 3:58 pm
Ingredients:
2 c Bugles
2 c mini-pretzels
2 c Rice Chex cereal
2 c dry roasted peanuts
2 c red and green M&M’s
24 oz white chocolate
Directions:
1. Mix all ingredients, except white chocolate, in a large bowl.
2. Melt chocolate in the microwave or double boiler until smooth. If using microwave, melt in 20 second increments and stir often.
3. Pour melted chocolate over and mix well.
4. Spread on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper and allow to cool.
5. When cooled, break into pieces. Store in a dry covered container. No need to refrigerate.
