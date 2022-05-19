WADENA — The Wadena Public Library will host a special program in June filled with nostalgia and stories. Sheila Craig will present the program, “Remembering the Apron” at noon Wednesday, June 8. The public is invited.
Craig is a grandmother with a collection of aprons. Her program takes a nostalgic look at the apron in an interactive, hands-on program (if you wish, you can touch and feel the fabric). The program will look at the fabrics and trims, the styles and uses of aprons over the years. In her collection, she has examples of aprons for both men and women.
The Wadena Public Library is located at 136 S. Mill St., Wadena.