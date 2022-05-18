Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Root Beer Float Cake

Ingredients

1 package white cake mix (regular size)

1-3/4 cups cold root beer, divided

1/4 cup canola oil

2 large eggs

1 envelope whipped topping mix (Dream Whip)

Directions:

1. In a large bowl, combine cake mix, 1¼ cups root beer, oil and eggs. Beat on low speed for 2 minutes or stir by hand for 3 minutes.

2. Pour into a greased 13x9-in. baking pan. Bake at 350° for 30-35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool completely on a wire rack.

3. In a small bowl, combine the whipped topping mix and remaining root beer. Beat until soft peaks form.

4. Frost cake. Store in the refrigerator.

