Root Beer Float Cake

Ingredients
1 package white cake mix (regular size)
1-3/4 cups cold root beer, divided
1/4 cup canola oil
2 large eggs
1 envelope whipped topping mix (Dream Whip)
Directions:
1. In a large bowl, combine cake mix, 1¼ cups root beer, oil and eggs. Beat on low speed for 2 minutes or stir by hand for 3 minutes.
2. Pour into a greased 13x9-in. baking pan. Bake at 350° for 30-35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool completely on a wire rack.
3. In a small bowl, combine the whipped topping mix and remaining root beer. Beat until soft peaks form.
4. Frost cake. Store in the refrigerator.