Rubner memorial bench dedicated

New bench at Arlington City Park
The City Park in Arlington has a new place to sit and enjoy nature, thanks to the Rubner family of rural Arlington.
The bench in the photo was presented to the Arlington City Park by Marilyn Rubner and her family on June 18, in memory of her sons, Phillip J., who died in a car accident in 1980, and Randy, who was accidentally killed at work on Jan. 6, 2022, at age 59, and their father, her husband Robert “Bob” who passed away in October 2017.
The Arlington City Council had approved the bench placement at the Park. The Rubner family has lived and farmed in rural Arlington and supported the community since 1955.