Sacred Heart Parish will host “An Advent Pilgrimage, A Virtual Walk in the Footsteps of Jesus in the Holy Land,” 4-5 p.m. Sunday or 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, both at Sacred Heart Church in Oelwein.
Everyone is invited to join in a virtual tour of the early days in the life of Jesus, from His birth through the early days of His life and ministry.
The virtual walk will give all who attend a special connection to the life of Jesus as the Advent Season begins.
All ages are welcome; no reservations needed.