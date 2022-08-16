Schraders celebrating golden wedding anniversary

Dean and Cindy (Galer) Schrader are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on Aug. 18, 1972, at Grace United Methodist Church in Oelwein.
The couple has two children, Stephanie (Chris) Wolfe of Antioch, Illinois, and Gregory (Jenny) Schrader of Charlotte, North Carolina. They have been blessed with five grandchildren, Caleb, Tyler and Emma Wolfe and Benjamin and Mia Schrader.
Dean is retired from Stanley Electric/Appliance Plus and Cindy is a retired teacher with the Oelwein Community School District. Both are very busy with their varied interests but time spent with family, their church and friends are at the top of their lists. They also like to travel.
A family celebration was held earlier this summer at the estate of their son’s family in Charlotte, NC. The couple also just returned from a cruise to Alaska.
They would like to thank all who have supported their journey through the years.