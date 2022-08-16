Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Schraders celebrating golden wedding anniversary

Dean and Cindy Schrader celebrating with their five grandchildren.

 Courtesy photo

Dean and Cindy (Galer) Schrader are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on Aug. 18, 1972, at Grace United Methodist Church in Oelwein.

The couple has two children, Stephanie (Chris) Wolfe of Antioch, Illinois, and Gregory (Jenny) Schrader of Charlotte, North Carolina. They have been blessed with five grandchildren, Caleb, Tyler and Emma Wolfe and Benjamin and Mia Schrader.

