Seasonal one-dish meals for spring

When someone talks about a certain food or recipe, do you make an association with a certain person in your life? Maybe it’s a quirkiness of “foodies,” or maybe everyone does it. The mention of goulash makes me think of my sister Robbie; potato soup — sister Cryss, crockpot lasagna — daughter Kerrie, mainly because each of them makes the best of those three dishes.
When a longtime writer friend of mine, Bill Pierce, formerly of Oelwein and the Oelwein Writers’ League, passed away last month, the first thing I thought of was not some of his short stories that I thoroughly enjoyed reading, but tuna and noodles. Bill hated tuna and noodles and once related the story to me of his mother or his sister Dorothy making it often when he was growing up, from whence his aversion grew.
There are so many variations of tuna and noodles or tuna casserole, it’s not difficult to find one to like. During lent, it is particularly popular. My kids always liked my version, which was ready in about 20 minutes from boiling the noodles to mixing cream of chicken soup with some milk, a can of drained sweet peas and a little sour cream, then combining it all in one pot with the tuna, salt and pepper. Later, shredded cheese was added to the recipe. It was simple, quick, and cheap, too.
Other cooks I know use cream of mushroom soup, and still others add mushrooms and onions to the casserole. A former math professor of mine, Mike Carlson, said his mom always put crushed potato chips on top and baked the casserole in the oven, which he claimed was the only way to go with tuna casserole.
I think you can add or take away just about anything in a tuna casserole recipe. Since I am cutting carbs, I make modified tuna casserole with chopped up steamed cauliflower instead of noodles, and the sauce with cream cheese, butter and sour cream, plus some sautéed celery and maybe chopped broccoli, too. I bake it with a little shredded cheddar topping.
I took a poll of legion auxiliary friends while having coffee with them Thursday morning on how many put mushrooms in their tuna casseroles. Half at the table raised their hands. All of them add peas, some add cheese, and all use a creamed soup and milk in the mix. They admitted the content of tuna casserole usually depended on what they had in the cupboard at the time. So, in concluding this tuna casserole composition, I would say my research proves there are as many varieties to the recipe as there are cooks to make it.
If you’re looking for a “homemade” version of tuna casserole, you might like to try this one:
Homemade Tuna
Casserole
Yields 8 servings
Ingredients:
1 (12 oz) package egg noodles
4 ¼ tsp kosher salt, divided
4 tbl salted butter, divided
5 tsp olive oil, divided
1 (8 oz) package sliced fresh mushrooms
1 sm white onion, minced
¼ c all-purpose flour
2 c milk
1 ½ c chicken stock
2 tbl lemon juice
1 tsp Dijon mustard
½ tsp ground black pepper
1 ½ c shredded white Cheddar cheese
1 c frozen sweet peas
2 (6 oz) cans tuna, drained
1 c panko breadcrumbs
¼ tsp ground paprika
2 tbl finely chopped fresh parsley
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 375ºF. Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add egg noodles and 3 tsp salt to the boiling water; cook until tender yet firm to the bite, about 6 minutes. Drain noodles. Return to pot and set aside.
Heat 2 tbl butter and 1 tbl oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and onion and cook until mushrooms are softened, and onions are translucent, about 4 minutes. Add remaining butter; stir constantly until melted. Sprinkle flour over vegetable mixture and cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Stir in milk and stock and bring to a simmer, stirring often. Simmer for 5 minutes. Stir in lemon juice, Dijon mustard, 1 tsp salt, and pepper.
Add sauce mixture to reserved noodles. Stir in 1 cup Cheddar cheese, peas, and tuna. Pour mixture into the prepared baking dish and sprinkle remaining Cheddar cheese over the top.
Stir together breadcrumbs, remaining 2 tsp oil, remaining 1/4 tsp salt, and paprika in a small bowl. Sprinkle bread crumb mixture evenly over the casserole.
Bake in the preheated oven until golden and bubbly, 25 to 30 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley and serve.