The Oelwein Area Historical Society’s regular April meeting will be held Tuesday evening, the 26th in the Meeting Room of the Museum (located between the Dairy Queen and the Super 8) adjacent to Hwy 150S. We are handicapped accessible and have ample parking.
The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with lunch (please bring something to share) followed by a business meeting with results on the most recent fundraiser.
“Gonna Take A Sentimental Journey – 1976 part 1” will begin at approximately 7 p.m. with all eyes focused upon “the Bicentennial Quilt” – a quilt of red, white, and blue hues, created by some of the first members of the newly formed Oelwein Area Historical Society of “our fair city” and beyond. This quilt is filled with businesses of the time – 1976 – and surrounded by several of the earliest members.
If you’ve ever had reason to be in the Meeting Room of the Museum you’ve probably seen the quilt; but may have failed to “look at and study” it. The rules for the evening are simple: As the businesses are pointed out and named, pick out the name of a business or individual that is familiar to you, and then be prepared to share something about them with the group. Having a bit of trouble? – just try “Who” are they? “What” did they do? and/or “Where” were they located? Oelwein seems to have been ripe with business in the Bicentennial year. Let’s share. Come help us take that “Sentimental Journey – Oelwein!”