Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig has extended the deadline to apply for the Crop Insurance Discount Program for cover crops to Jan. 27. Farmers who planted fall cover crops in 2022 can apply to receive $5 per acre discount on their 2023 crop insurance premiums.

“Cover crops offer many agronomic benefits to farmers and landowners while also helping to improve water quality,” said Secretary Naig. “At a time when crop input costs continue to rise, this innovative program will save farmers money while also providing improved water quality for Iowans and those downstream.”

