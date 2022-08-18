If you have children in your home or take care of kids for working parents, packing school lunches might be added to your routine next week.
I never carried a lunch to school until I was in middle and high school. Our Lincoln Elementary was just a block and a-half down the street, so we trotted home for a pbj sandwich or cup of soup or cold hot dog, whatever was handy and then trotted back to school for the afternoon. It was a nice break in the day.
When I was in about third or fourth grade, a new girl started in our school who lived a block away and she was a “latch-key” kid. She carried a key to her house on a colorful cord around her neck and went home for lunch by herself every day. We walked the same route, so one day she asked me over for lunch, which was a nice break from the norm. We sipped cream of mushroom soup with crackers in the formal dining room and listened to the music track for “Peter and the Wolf” on her folks’ stereo. It was a very “upscale” lunch, and I was invited back often. To this day, every time I eat cream of mushroom soup, I think of that music and that new girl looking to make friends. I think she was only at our school one year and her family moved away. It was a good memory even though her name escapes me.
Wraps are great in lunches for kids and can be created with lots of different ingredients from cold cuts and cheese to hummus and sprouts, tuna salad and pickle spears, peanut butter and bananas, and more. One wrap that is easy and kids can help make is deli ham and cheese stick roll-ups. Spread a little mayo and/or mustard on the wrap of choice and layer a couple slices of deli ham. Then place a cheese stick at one end and roll them up. Slice into bites and put in a sandwich bag or lunch box compartment. A pudding or jello cup and a few Veggie Straws or goldfish crackers complete the lunch.
Our local Fareway meat department has tenderized pork loin slices at a very reasonable price. They make great tenderloin sandwiches for an easy supper or weekend lunch, when you have time to cook something up. Here is a simple way to prepare them.
the amount of ingredients is enough breading for 2-3 tenderloin sandwiches
1 1/2 c corn flake crumbs, can make your own or can be bought
1. Place corn flake crumbs in a shallow bowl or on a large plate. Add salt if using and mix well; set aside. Beat egg in another shallow bowl and add a splash of milk, mix well. Set aside.
2. Place oil in a skillet about 1/2 inch deep and heat while breading tenderloin.
3. Dip the flat pieces of tenderloin, one at a time into the egg mixture, making sure both sides are coated.
4. Then into the corn flake crumbs pressing the crumbs into the meat with your hands, coating both sides.
5. Hold with both hands and place carefully into the hot oil. Fry on the first side until golden brown, turn and fry the second side until golden brown and meat is thoroughly cooked. Watch carefully as crumbs will burn easily. (About 3 minutes per side)
7. Serve deluxe on buns, mayo, lettuce, sliced tomato, sliced onion, and pickle. Also, good with cole slaw on top.