Skillet Texas Sheet Cake

Eating round cake or donuts on New Year’s is said to bring good luck. This skillet cake from Delish.com is made to order for a prosperous new year.
Ingredients:
For the cake
1 c. all-purpose flour
1 c. granulated sugar
2 tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. kosher salt
1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon
1/2 c. (1 stick) unsalted butter
1 large egg
1/4 c. buttermilk
1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract
For the icing
3 tbsp. unsalted butter
1 tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder
3 tbsp. heavy cream
1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract
1 c. confectioners’ sugar
1/4 c. toasted pecans, finely chopped, plus more for garnish
FOR SERVING
Vanilla ice cream, if desired
Directions:
1. Make cake: Preheat oven to 375°. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together flour, granulated sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon.
2. In a 10” cast iron skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Whisk in 1/2 cup of water and bring to a boil. Turn off heat and stir in dry ingredients. Stir in egg, buttermilk, and vanilla. Bake until the top springs back, about 18 to 22 minutes. Let cool slightly.
3. In a small saucepan combine butter, cocoa powder, and heavy cream and bring to a boil, stirring consistently. Remove from heat and whisk in vanilla and confectioners’ sugar. Keep warm.
4. Pour glaze over warm cake. Sprinkle with pecans and let cool slightly until frosting just sets. Serve with ice cream (if desired) and more pecans.
