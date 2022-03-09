Slow-Cooker Honey Dijon Pork Tenderloin

By Pillsbury Kitchens
Ingredients:
3 tbl Dijon mustard
3 tsp honey
½ tsp salt
¼ tsp pepper
¼ tsp garlic powder
1 boneless pork tenderloin (about 1¼ lb)
1 tbl parsley flakes
Directions:
Spray 3- to 4-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. In small bowl, mix 1 tablespoon of the mustard, 1 teaspoon of the honey, the salt, pepper and garlic powder. Spread on all sides of pork tenderloin. Place pork in slow cooker; cover and cook on Low heat setting 2 to 2½ hours or until meat thermometer inserted in center of tenderloin reads 145°F. Remove from slow cooker; cover with foil and let stand 5 minutes.
In small bowl, mix remaining 2 tablespoons mustard and 2 teaspoons honey; serve with sliced pork and sprinkle with parsley.
Pork goes equally well with a number of side dishes including noodles, potatoes, rice or a steamed vegetable combination.