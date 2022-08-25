Slow-Cooker Pad Thai

Ingredients
Ingredients
3 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (5 to 6 ounces each)
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
1/4 cup lime juice
2 tablespoons soy sauce
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon fish sauce or additional soy sauce
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
8 ounces uncooked Asian lo mein noodles (fettuccini noodles will work, too)
2 teaspoons butter
2 large eggs, beaten
3 green onions, thinly sliced
1/4 cup chopped salted peanuts
1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
Directions
1. Place chicken in a 1-1/2- or 3-qt. slow cooker. In a small bowl, combine the next 6 ingredients; pour over chicken. Cook, covered, on low until a thermometer inserted in chicken reads 165°, about 4 hours. Remove chicken; cool slightly. Shred chicken with two forks and return to slow cooker.
2. In a large saucepan, cook noodles according to package directions. In a small nonstick skillet, heat butter over medium heat. Pour in eggs; cook and stir until eggs are thickened and no liquid egg remains.
3. Drain noodles. Stir eggs and noodles into slow cooker. Top with green onions, peanuts and cilantro.
