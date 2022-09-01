Slow-Cooker Pepper Jack Cauliflower

Heads of cauliflower are on sale locally this week. It’s a great time to try this delicious and healthy alternative to mac ‘n cheese.
Heads of cauliflower are on sale locally this week. It’s a great time to try this delicious and healthy alternative to mac ‘n cheese.
Ingredients
1 pound cauliflower cut into 1 inch florets
4 ounces cream cheese
¼ cup whipping cream
2 tablespoon butter
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
4 ounces Pepper Jack cheese shredded
6 slices bacon cooked crisp and crumbled
Directions
Grease the inside of a 4 to 6 quart slow cooker.
Add the cauliflower, cream cheese, whipping cream, butter, salt, and pepper. Cook on low for 3 hours.
Add the Pepper Jack and stir to combine. Continue to cook another 30 minutes to an hour, until cauliflower is fork tender.
Add bacon crumbles and serve.
