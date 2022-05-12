Smothered Pork Chops

Ingredients:
4 tbl butter
1 onion, thinly sliced and quartered
4 cloves garlic, minced
4 tbl all-purpose flour
2 c beef broth
1½ c sliced baby bella mushrooms, or more to taste
1 tbl chopped fresh parsley
4 center-cut pork chops, ¾-inch thick
½ tsp salt, or to taste
¼ tsp ground black pepper, or to taste
cooking spray
Directions:
1. Melt butter in a 3-quart saucepan over medium-low heat. Cook onion and garlic in the butter, stirring occasionally, until browned, 7 to 10 minutes. Remove onion and garlic and set aside.
2. Stir flour slowly into butter. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until flour is deep brown, 7 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat. Gradually stir in broth. Add onion, garlic, mushrooms, and parsley. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Remove from heat.
3. Coat a large skillet with cooking spray and heat over medium-high heat. Season pork chops with salt and pepper and brown in the hot pan, 5 to 7 minutes per side. Add gravy mixture from the saucepan. Cover and cook over low heat until tender and no longer pink in the centers, 30 to 40 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 145ºF (63ºC). Alternately, you could finish cooking the chops by placing the covered skillet in the oven at 350°F for about 30-40 minutes. Goes great with mashed potatoes or rice and a vegetable.
Cook’s note: If your chops are thinner than ¾-inch, they will cook faster, so adjust finishing time accordingly, 30 minutes maximum, and check to make sure the gravy doesn’t cook down.