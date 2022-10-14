Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

FAYETTE — The works of Toledo, Ohio artist Sarah Thomas is being featured at Bing-Davis Memorial Gallery at Upper Iowa University’s (UIU) Fayette Campus now through Nov. 4. The solo exhibit, titled “Sleek Playing Field,” will close with an artist talk and reception at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4.

“Through my work, I call attention to the excess of plastic waste in our environment and explore the discourse of plastics concerning our current geological epoch,” said Thomas. “This period, termed the Anthropocene, is defined as when human activity and industry have influenced the environment, climate, and biological makeup. The Anthropocene also highlights the overwhelming crisis of plastic waste and how it’s adapted into our everyday environment. I seek to implicate viewers in their role as active agents in an unprecedented environmental crisis, while suggesting to ponder the performance of recycling at a moment when the effort seems futile.

