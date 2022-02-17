It seems like kitchens hold the most memories for me, but then, kitchens were the gathering room in the house when I was growing up. Back then, the black and white tv in the living room didn’t hold the appeal of the 50-inch big screens of today, with the many networks from which to choose. The only exception to that statement was Saturday morning cartoons!
We spent many fun weekends at the kitchen table playing cards while Grandma Ash fixed lunch or supper or made raspberry jam. Then she would say, “Time to set the table,” and we would gather up the cards and wrap them in an old red rubber band to save for another game. The cards were always for Friday nights or rainy Saturdays, but never allowed on Sundays. After a big Sunday dinner, we could go for a walk, read the Sunday funnies, watch baseball with Grandpa or play piano, but card games were not allowed on the Sabbath in Grandma’s house.
One of my favorite memories was watching Grandma make poached eggs. She had a little pan in which she boiled some water and then carefully plopped eggs into it, deftly turned down the burner and placed a lid over the pot. The lid was a cobbled-up piece of cookware, it didn’t fit the pan, had several dents and dings in it and had a wooden knob held in place with a bolt, nut and washer. My mom had a three-cup egg poacher that was a modern version of the day and made the eggs into little soft cups that looked elegant on a piece of toast.
Grandma did not want a modern poacher. “They just won’t taste the same,” she said, explaining her old pot and crooked lid made just the right tasting poached eggs. They did always taste just right and spread out over the whole piece of toast nicely.
I have found over many years of cooking that I definitely have go-to pans and utensils I use, regardless of how they look. One of my favorite things to cook in is a cast-iron skillet. Casseroles, potatoes, eggs, meatloaf, biscuits, cornbread — pretty much anything can go in a cast-iron skillet. I have four of various sizes, but confess I seldom use the largest one anymore, partly because I don’t have to cook for a crowd, but mostly, because the darn thing is heavy. They hold the heat so well for serving, too, keeping a dish warm throughout the meal.
The following recipe is ideal for a cast-iron skillet. According to the photo, they used an No. 8 sized skillet, which would make enough for three or four servings, with a green salad on the side. Keep an eye on the skillet while the dish bakes, as there could be some grease from the bacon that you will want to drain off before it finishes cooking.
Maybe one of these recipes will make your kitchen the gathering place for memories this weekend.
Bacon Beefy Bake
Ingredients:
1 lb thick sliced bacon
1½ lb ground beef
1 c shredded cheddar cheese
1 tbl Adobo powder*
1 tbl Montreal steak seasoning
½ c barbecue sauce
salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
Test Kitchen Tips
When removing this from the oven, there was a lot of bacon grease in the skillet. We drained the grease off so the “burger” could cook without sitting in the grease
*Adobo powder is simply a combination of spices you probably already have and use regularly. It consists of 2 tbl salt, 1 tbl paprika, 2 tsp black pepper, 1½ tsp onion powder, 1½ tsp dried oregano, 1½ tsp ground cumin, 1 tsp garlic powder, 1 tsp chili powder. This makes 7 tbl of Adobo powder, so you can store the rest for other uses on burgers, meatloaf, etc. Since you are cooking with bacon and cheese, you could probably leave the salt out of the recipe. You can always add some to suit your own taste after it’s cooked.
1. Pre-heat oven to 400°F. This recipe works best in a cast iron skillet.
2. Take bacon and lay in strips along bottom of skillet like pie slices, meeting in the middle with the extra hanging over the edge of the skillet. Use the whole pound, even if you have to overlap the bacon.
3. Place uncooked ground meat in the middle of the skillet and press flat along the bacon until you reach the edge.
4. Sprinkle seasoning and cheese over the ground meat.
5. Then lift the ends of the bacon and fold over into the middle. Coat the top evenly with the barbecue sauce.
6. Place cast iron skillet into the oven and bake for 25 minutes or until ground meat is cooked through. If you would like the bacon on top to be crispy, you can turn on your broiler for the last few minutes to crisp up the bacon on top.
7. Remove carefully from the oven and allow to sit for 5 minutes before cutting and serving. Enjoy!