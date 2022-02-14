The Sorority Sisters gathered at the Pizza Ranch for a Valentine luncheon Monday.
Barbara Sanders extended the welcome and also presented the program on “Valentine’s Day.”
She gave the history of the first valentines in the United States made by Esther Howland in the mid-1800s. Howland was known as New England’s first career woman when she and female friends met to create elaborate lacy 3D cards. These first greeting cards netted her over $100,000 a year.
Today, valentines remain a big business in the United States. Cards are a big seller for youngsters to exchange in schoolrooms and for adults to exchange with loved ones and friends.
Bonnie Elliott and Marlene Kudrna received valentines from secret sisters.
The group will meet at 1 p.m. Monday, March 14, at the home of Cynthia Lundry.