South Dakota Frito Treats

Ingredients:

2 pkg. (9-3/4 ounces each) corn chips, divided

2 cups semisweet chocolate chips, divided

1 cup sugar

1 cup light corn syrup

1 cup creamy peanut butter

Directions:

1. Spread 1 package of corn chips on the bottom of a greased 13x9-in. baking pan; sprinkle 1 cup chocolate chips over the top.

2. In a large heavy saucepan, combine sugar and corn syrup. Bring to a boil; cook and stir 1 minute. Remove from heat; stir in peanut butter.

3. Pour half of the peanut butter mixture over chip mixture. Top with remaining corn chips and chocolate chips; drizzle with remaining peanut butter mixture.

4. Let stand until set. Cut into bars.

