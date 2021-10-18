A desire to support future agriculture leaders is a driving force behind a new sponsorship between the Iowa Soybean Association (ISA) and the Iowa FFA Foundation.
ISA is a Gold Standard Sponsor of the Iowa FFA Foundation after announcing a $25,000 financial investment. The partnership will better prepare FFA members across Iowa for opportunities in excelling the production of food, fuel and fiber worldwide.
“The Iowa FFA Foundation is thrilled to partner with the Iowa Soybean Association,” said Joshua Remington, executive director of the Iowa FFA Foundation.
“This gift positively impacts the lives of nearly 36,000 Iowans as they take the next step in their journey to become tomorrow’s great leaders of the agricultural industry. Through this partnership, students from across Iowa will have access to world-class training, programs, and leadership opportunities as financial barriers for participation continue to be eliminated,” added Remington.
With 248 local chapters across the state, the future success of Iowa FFA programs depends on the support from individuals and organizations like ISA.
“Iowa schools, especially in rural areas, do not always have the funds to support every extracurricular activity. With ISA becoming a Gold Standard Sponsor, we are financially helping youth explore their interests,” said Suzanne Shirbroun, an ISA District 3 Director from Farmersburg.
ISA’s financial support also includes sponsorship of the Fiber and Oil Crop Production Proficiency Award, Iowa Professional Agricultural Student Organization (PAS) State Conference, the Iowa FFA State Conference, as well as the Black Ties Blue Jackets Gala.
“From career development events to leadership opportunities, there are so many activities for FFA members,” added Shirbroun, whose children are members of the Central Community FFA Chapter in Elkader.
To learn more about the Iowa FFA Foundation, including upcoming and giving opportunities, visit www.iowaffafoundation.org.