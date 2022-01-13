Spicy casseroles warm up a wintry weekend

It’s been a week for thinking of my mom. She would have turned 96 on Jan. 13, and although she’s been gone for 18 years, there are so many memories that almost daily flood my mind to this day. My kids, and my sisters’ children had the privilege of growing up around “Grandma Mac.” She got the nickname from my older daughter, who as a baby referred to her that way. It was actually Grandma and Mac (her English pug), but ended up omitting the conjunction. My stepdad was also referred to as Grandpa Mac for the same reason.
At the recent Christmas gathering in my house, there was discussion on favorite dishes from Grandma Mac. Nephew Keith said his favorite was her chocolate chip cookies. I had to agree that they were really good. I think she simply used the Famous Toll House recipe on the package of chocolate chips, but somehow, they seemed better than any other. Nephew says I remind him a lot of her, which I guess makes it easier to handle her passing and focus on great memories — and, to me, it’s a great compliment. He might be visiting this weekend, so I may bake a batch to send home with him, after he helps me with a couple things around the house.
And now, on with this week’s recipes. We are supposed to get another “taste” of winter with snow in the forecast, so why not spice up your main dish to warm you up after shoveling. The King Ranch Casserole has lots of great flavor from bell peppers and spices that are mellowed gently by the addition of creamed soups and sour cream. Don’t be daunted by the ingredient list, after prepping everything, it goes together easily and if you have kids in your family, they might like to help with the layering process. The Beef Tortilla Taco Casserole is similar, but with fewer ingredients and lots more taco taste, another easy and tasty casserole. A simple and so delicious Fudge Brownie Pie for dessert will satisfy every chocoholic. Don’t forget vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce to dress it up! Have a great week!
King Ranch Casserole
Ingredients:
1 onion, diced
1 red bell pepper, diced
1 green bell pepper, diced
2 tbl vegetable oil
2 c shredded cooked chicken – you can use canned, rotisserie or cook your own
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 can cream of mushroom soup
2 tbl sour cream
4 oz can diced green chilies
15 oz diced tomatoes
1 tsp chili powder
1 tsp ground cumin
¼ tsp salt
¼ tsp garlic powder
¼ tsp pepper
½ tsp dried oregano
12-14 six-inch corn tortillas, cut or torn into quarters
2 c shredded cheddar cheese
Directions:
1. Place oil in a large skillet. Add onions, red and green peppers and sauté over medium heat until onions are soft.
2. Add cooked chicken, cream soups, chilies, tomatoes, and all seasonings. Stir and cook over medium heat until bubbly and all combined.
3. Smear a bit of the chicken mixture on the bottom of a 9x13 baking dish. Then, overlap a layer of torn/cut tortilla quarters in the dish. Top with ¹/³ of the chicken mixture and ¹/³ of the cheese. Repeat layers two times with remaining tortilla pieces, remaining chicken mixture, and remaining cheese.
4. Bake uncovered at 350°F for 30-40 minutes, or until bubbly and lightly browned around the edges.