STORM LAKE — Mackenzie Squires of Maynard was named to Buena Vista University’s Summer 2021 Dean’s List. Squires was among more than 100 students named to the dean’s list this semester.
The dean’s list recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.
About Buena Vista University
BVU’s commitment to Education for Service, Division III athletics, and experiential learning opportunities provide students with skills sought by employers and community leaders. With an average scholarship of more than 50 percent off tuition, BVU represents an affordable option for all. The campus on the shores of Storm Lake hosts students in a variety of in-demand majors, while 15 community college partners across Iowa, as well as graduate programs, expand student potential through a variety of convenient online and hybrid programs.