Mobile museum visit

Montauk Historic Site, 26223 Harding Rd, Clermont, is open Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day, Daily: Noon – 4 p.m.; Labor Day – Oct. 31, Friday – Sunday: Noon – 4 p.m. The state Historical Society traveling museum will visit Aug. 15-18, noon-4 p.m.

Coming off a highly successful 3-year run across all 99 Iowa counties, the State Histor-ical Society of Iowa’s mobile museum is making the rounds through northeast Iowa this month.

Housed in a custom-built Winnebago, the museum will stop at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Thursday, Aug. 11, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 12, noon – 6 p.m., the Montauk Historic Site near Clermont, Monday, Aug. 15 – Thursday, Aug. 18, noon – 4 p.m., and the Farmers Market in Dubuque, Saturday, Aug. 20, 7 a.m. to noon. Visitors can take free self-guided tours of “Iowa History 101: Iowa’s People & Places,” a 300-square-foot museum exhibit packed with 56 artifacts and videos that explore 13,000 years of Iowa history, from its earliest residents to those who call it home today

