Coming off a highly successful 3-year run across all 99 Iowa counties, the State Histor-ical Society of Iowa’s mobile museum is making the rounds through northeast Iowa this month.
Housed in a custom-built Winnebago, the museum will stop at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Thursday, Aug. 11, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 12, noon – 6 p.m., the Montauk Historic Site near Clermont, Monday, Aug. 15 – Thursday, Aug. 18, noon – 4 p.m., and the Farmers Market in Dubuque, Saturday, Aug. 20, 7 a.m. to noon. Visitors can take free self-guided tours of “Iowa History 101: Iowa’s People & Places,” a 300-square-foot museum exhibit packed with 56 artifacts and videos that explore 13,000 years of Iowa history, from its earliest residents to those who call it home today
The mobile museum will visit all 99 Iowa counties through 2023, similar to its first 3-year tour but this time with a different exhibition. The first mobile museum exhibition made 175 stops in all 99 counties from 2017 through 2019 and attracted nearly 65,000 visitors, including 11,400 students.
The new exhibition unpacks some of the stories of Iowa’s past with an eclectic array of artifacts selected from the State Historical Museum of Iowa in Des Moines, and its in-troduction video is narrated by WOI-TV host Jackie Schmillen. Some of the highlights on display include:
• Token from the Hudson Bay Company from Dubuque County in 1800.
• Election ticket from 1860.
• Knitting needles Iowa first lady Jane Kirkwood of Iowa City used to knit clothing for soldiers during the Civil War and World War I.
• Birchbark lunchbox a Cerro Gordo County boy used in the 1870s.
• Meskwaki cradleboard from the late 1800s.
• University of Iowa pennant from Edward Carter of Monroe County, the first Afri-can American to get a medical degree from the University of Iowa, in 1907.
• Paper fan promoting women’s suffrage, from about 1916.
• Menu from Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev’s visit to Des Moines in 1959.
• Women’s track uniform from Iowa State University from 1972, the year Title IX passed.
• Boots worn by the Des Moines Water Works director during the flood of 1993.
• Flight suit worn by astronaut Peggy Whitson of Beaconsfield.
Iowans may request a visit from the mobile museum for schools, libraries, local muse-ums, community festivals, county fairs and other places where people gather. Visits are complimentary and the tours are self-guided.
The traveling exhibition presenting sponsor is EMC Insurance Companies with additional partnership support from Casey’s General Stores, Winnebago Industries, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and Mike Wolfe.