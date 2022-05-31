MARION — Trees Forever, The Tallgrass Prairie Center, various County Conservation Boards and Roadside Programs are offering Stewards of the Beautiful Land for a fifth year, starting Tuesday, June 14th. Stewards of the Beautiful Land is a four-session course, meeting monthly, geared for the outdoor enthusiast who wants to learn more about prairie plants, trees and forests, and the environments they thrive in, and how to advocate for native landscapes.
“This might be our best Stewards course yet; we are bringing back the in-person field trips so participants can learn together in some fantastic outdoor classrooms and learning labs. Plant identification, establishment, and management as well as tree care and more will be taught,” says Trees Forever Program Manager Jeff Jensen.
The course is structured with monthly webinars featuring guest presenters which lay the groundwork and knowledge base for where to find native plants on the landscape, the various landforms of Iowa, invasive species identification and management, pollinator habitat enhancement and protection and more.
Each month will also feature an in-person meeting to learn from one another, walk through the woods or prairie identifying native plants and trees, and hands-on skills like how to properly plant and care for natives. In-person meetings are being hosted in Audubon, Bremer, Palo Alto, and Scott counties.
For more information contact Jeff Jensen at jjensen@treesforever.org or via phone at 515-320-6756. Registration is live on the Trees Forever events calendar found at this link https://treesforever.org/event/stewards-of-the-beautiful-land-session-1/