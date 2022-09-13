Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Des Moines Area Community College President Rob Denson recently released the names of students eligible for the Spring Semester President’s List.

Molly Niewoehner of Hawkeye was among the students named to the president’s list. She is currently taking associate general studies at DMACC. To be eligible for the president’s list, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 4.0 grade point average for that semester.

