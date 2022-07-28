Strawberry Cobbler

PREPARING THE BERRIES
PREPARING THE BERRIES
1 lb. fresh strawberries, hulled and quartered
1/2 c granulated white sugar
1/2 c water
COBBLER CRUST
1/4 c butter (half of a stick/softened)
1 c granulated sugar
1 c all-purpose flour
2 tsp baking powder
1/8 tsp salt
1/2 c whole milk or half-n-half
1 tsp vanilla
1/4 c reserved strawberry juice
Directions:
1. Preparing the berries: clean/hull/quarter the strawberries.
2. Add sugar and water. Allow berries to soften and release juice for 20 minutes or until soft and yummy. Reserve 1/4 cup of released juice (you’ll need it in a bit).
3. Cream together softened butter and sugar.
4. Sift together flour/baking powder/salt.
5. Mix milk and vanilla together in a separate measuring cup.
6. Alternating between wet and dry, add to creamed butter/sugar mixture. Blend until all is incorporated and forms a thick batter.
7. Spray the inside of a 9x9 baking pan with a non-stick spray of your choice. Spread the batter into the pan (it doesn’t have to be even, just make sure it goes corner to corner and edge to edge).
8. Pour strawberries on top of the batter and spread them out a bit. Add the reserved strawberry juice.
9. Bake in a 375 degree oven for 45 minutes until the crust is golden brown and delicious. Don’t worry if the browning isn’t even ... this is a cobbler, not cake. Cobbler is ready when center is baked.
10. Remove and allow to cool a bit. This is the best served warm with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.
