OELWEIN – Strawn family members gathered at the Lion’s shelter in Oelwein City Park on Saturday, July 30, for their 24th reunion. Before Duane Ohrt gave the blessing for the meal and gathering, Allan Strawn and others asked for prayers for family members.
During the social time, families updated their Strawn genealogy and gave updates on their current families.
Attending were Anne Strawn, Duane and Pam Ohrt, Jessica, Gracyn, Gavin and Gage Swaab, Butch Michels, Steve and Chris Masters, all of Oelwein, Allan Strawn, Robins, Janice Palmer, Manchester, Mary Jane Strawn, Iowa Falls, John and Myrlene Strawn, Cedar Rapids, John Jr. and Diane Strawn, Clive, Matt, Patches and Stella Toebe, Shell Rock, and Ron and Sha-ron Strawn, Bellevue, Nebraska.
The 25th reunion is planned for summer 2023.