Summer annual forage field days set in eastern Iowa

VINTON — Incorporating a summer annual into a crop rotation provides much needed summer slump grazing while utilizing minimal row crop acres. Denise Schwab, beef specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, explained that a winter annual/summer annual forage rotation disrupts the standard corn/soybean rotation, which in turn provides these three benefits.

“One, it provides agronomic benefits such as reduced pest pressure, ability to rotate herbicides, and help scavenging soil nutrients; and two, it provides whole farm enterprise flexibility,” she said. “Also, it provides feed during three critical seasons when perennial pasture production is limited.”

