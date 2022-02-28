AMES — The application window is open for this year’s summer Master Gardener training cohort, which will be offered in 25 counties or extension regions.
“Throughout the pandemic, many of our programs have been forced into virtual formats and participants have missed out on peer-to-peer interactions,” said Alicia Herzog, Master Gardener Program coordinator with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. “We find immense value in the learning that happens when our participants interact with each other, their ISU Extension and Outreach county staff and experts in their local communities. We’re happy to be able to offer the best of both worlds with this hybrid format.”
Counties offering summer training include Audubon, Calhoun, Cerro Gordo, Clay, Clinton, Crawford, Des Moines, Dickinson, Emmet, Floyd, Harrison, Linn, Louisa, Lyon, Marshall, Mitchell, O’Brien, Osceola, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, Scott, Shelby, Sioux, Tama and Worth.
Iowans wishing to complete Master Gardener training must register with a county extension office, participate in online learning modules and attend at least four in-person training sessions organized by their county office.
Applicants have from Feb. 25 until March 25 to apply for the summer session. Training for the summer session begins May 16. Applications for the fall session will be open in June. Learn more about the program online or through a county extension office.
Local extension staff can help anyone with questions about joining Master Gardener training this year, including details of when and where in-person meetings will take place in their county or extension region.
Iowa State has offered Master Gardener training for over 40 years, engaging more than 15,000 people in learning about gardening best practices.
For more information, Herzog can be reached at 515-294-3627 or aherzog@iastate.edu