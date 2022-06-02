Summertime and the cookin’ is easy

Ira Gershwin first wrote, “Summertime and the livin’ is easy,” back in the early 1930’s and it became one of the most popular songs of the 20th Century, debuting in the Broadway opera “Porgy and Bess” in 1935. I would like to add that the cookin’ should also be easy in the summertime. Not only is there a lot more to do in the way of activities and events, but it gets hot. People still like to eat, but most of us don’t want to take too long cooking anything when it’s hot and Iowa muggy.
When we were kids, we ate a lot of hot dogs or bologna or tuna sandwiches in the summertime. They were quick and easy and slices of fresh-from-the-garden tomatoes made them more fancy and delicious. A handful of chips and a glass of milk completed the meal. For dessert, we would snap off a couple stalks of rhubarb in the backyard and might have a little sugar in a baby food jar for dipping. Then it was off on our bikes to find our next big adventure. St. Cloud, Minnesota has a stunning flower park on the southeast side where we grew up along the Mississippi. That was almost a daily hangout during the summer.
If we got bored, as kids often do, we would venture down the path along the riverbank and watch the hobos in their “camps.” I always felt sorry for the hobos and wondered why no one helped them out. It wasn’t until I was much older that I learned how many of them came to that way of life.
Easy and delicious is the focus for this week’s recipes. This way you have time to enjoy Oelwein Celebration events!
Spicy Tuna
Fish Cakes
Ingredients:
Yields 4 servings
1 large potato, peeled and cubed
4 (3-ounce) cans tuna, drained
1 egg
¼ cup chopped onion
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon dry breadcrumbs, or as needed
1 ½ teaspoons garlic powder
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
salt and ground black pepper to taste
1 tablespoon olive oil
Directions:
1. Place the potato into a small pot and cover with salted water. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain and allow to steam dry for a minute or two, then mash the potato with a potato masher or fork in a large bowl.
2. Mix the tuna, egg, onion, Dijon mustard, breadcrumbs, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, cayenne pepper, salt, and pepper into the mashed potato until well-blended. Divide the tuna mixture into 8 equal portions and shape into patties.
3. Heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Pan fry the tuna patties until browned and crisp, about 3 minutes on each side.
These tuna patties are great with a side salad or a scoop of mac’n cheese. Serve them solo or in a bun with a little mayo and pickle relish.