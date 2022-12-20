MARYVILLE, Mo. – The Office of the Registrar at Northwest Missouri State University announced Trinity X Johnson of Sumner was named to the academic honor roll at the end of the 2022 fall semester. For this honor, a student must carry a minimum of 12 credit hours and attain a grade-point average of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale.
