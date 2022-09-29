Sunday Easy Breakfast Casserole

10-12 eggs, beaten
10-12 eggs, beaten
1lb sausage
1 c diced ham (any kind)
4 med potatoes, cut into small cubes
1 med onion, diced
3 mini peppers, diced
2 c shredded cheddar cheese
1 Tbsp minced garlic (or 1 tsp garlic powder)
1 tsp pepper
Directions:
1. Beat eggs together and set aside.
2. In a large frying pan cook up the sausage. Drain fat.
3. Add the rest of the ingredients to the pan. Cook for 8 minutes.
4. Transfer frying pan ingredients to 13 x 9 casserole dish. Cover with egg mixture top with cheese.
5. Cook at 420°F for 25 minutes. Serve alone or with a side of toast, fresh fruit, cinnamon roll or coffee cake.
