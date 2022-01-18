- DES MOINES — Superstar Carrie Underwood is returning to the 2022 Iowa State Fair Grandstand on Sunday, Aug. 21. Tickets ($45-$100) are on sale to the general public for the 8 p.m. concert at www.iowastatefair.org or 800-514-3849.
Carrie Underwood last played at the Iowa State Fair to a sold-out crowd in 2015. She has sold more than 66 million records worldwide, recorded 28 #1 singles (14 of which she co-wrote), and has seven albums that are certified Platinum or Multi-Platinum by the RIAA. She has won over 100 major awards including 7 GRAMMY® Awards, 15 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year, 23 CMT Music Awards, 7 CMA Awards, and 17 American Music Awards. Her first-ever residency, REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, began in December, making her the first artist to grace the stage of the state-of-the-art Resorts World Theatre at the brand-new Resorts World Las Vegas.
- The Iowa State Fair will follow all CDC recommendation for COVID-19 in August 2022
BEWARE of THIRD-PARTY TICKET SALES: Only iowastatefair.org and etix.com sell official online tickets for the Iowa State Fair Grandstand. Unfortunately, there is no guarantee tickets purchased from other sources are valid and the fair cannot assist with refunds or exchanges from third party ticket sellers. Children under the age of 2 do not need a Grandstand ticket. See concert maps for reserved and seated or standing pit area. Convenience charges apply to all tickets. Grandstand tickets do not include Fair admission.