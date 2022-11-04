Oelwein MacDowell Club met Tuesday evening at the Oelwein Public Library. Suzie Kennedy presented the program on “Wreath Making.” She explained how she assembles her creations and demonstrated various techniques used. Beginning with a plain greenery wreath she first made a bow to attach and then intermingled other items to create the finished Christmas decoration.
She displayed many of her other wreaths in which she used gnomes, gingerbread men, dogs and a large assortment of other items to create unique decorations for the home. The creations can be made to fit anyone’s taste or decor depending on the items used. It was a very informative and enjoyable presentation.
Following the program Lynnette Rochford conducted the business meeting. Kris Rex gave a membership committee update and prospective new members will be contacted before the next meeting. Susan Macken noted there will be a wreath making class at the library on Saturday, Nov. 5. Preregistration is required.
Refreshments were served using a fall theme by hostesses Carol Tousley, Beth Kerr, Carol Piper and Tera Spersflage.
The next meeting will be on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church for the annual Christmas gathering for members and their guests. Julie Williams, Susan McFarlane, Cheryl Patera and Dorothy Gray are hostesses for the evening. Reservations are required. Members will be contacted with information about the meeting.