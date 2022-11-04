Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Sharing her talents

Talented craftsman Suzie Kennedy shared her creativity in wreath making with members of MacDowell Club at their recent meeting.

Oelwein MacDowell Club met Tuesday evening at the Oelwein Public Library. Suzie Kennedy presented the program on “Wreath Making.” She explained how she assembles her creations and demonstrated various techniques used. Beginning with a plain greenery wreath she first made a bow to attach and then intermingled other items to create the finished Christmas decoration.

She displayed many of her other wreaths in which she used gnomes, gingerbread men, dogs and a large assortment of other items to create unique decorations for the home. The creations can be made to fit anyone’s taste or decor depending on the items used. It was a very informative and enjoyable presentation.

