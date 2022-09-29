Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Sweater weather means Casserole Season is here

If you haven’t resorted to turning on your furnace yet, you are one tough cookie — although, we may get a reprieve on the gas bill over the weekend. I probably wouldn’t have turned on my furnace except I had company, and also, Frank, my fussy ficus, was starting to droop, so a little warm up was necessary.

I have this tendency to make a game of keeping the heat off as long as I can in the fall. Since I have a mattress warmer, that nice warm bed to crawl into is all I need. And I use my oven more for cooking when it gets chilly.

Trending Food Videos