Sweater weather means Casserole Season is here

If you haven’t resorted to turning on your furnace yet, you are one tough cookie — although, we may get a reprieve on the gas bill over the weekend. I probably wouldn’t have turned on my furnace except I had company, and also, Frank, my fussy ficus, was starting to droop, so a little warm up was necessary.
I have this tendency to make a game of keeping the heat off as long as I can in the fall. Since I have a mattress warmer, that nice warm bed to crawl into is all I need. And I use my oven more for cooking when it gets chilly.
The casserole season is definitely here, and I love it. After perusing my recipe sources, I found that a person could make a different casserole for every meal. That would suit me just fine, and I know there are likely others that enjoy the ease and convenience of a casserole, too.
While National Casserole Day isn’t until February, there are plenty of baking days to celebrate in October. Homemade Cookies Day and World Vegetarian Day are on Oct. 1, Cinnamon Bun Day, Oct. 4, Apple Betty Day, Oct. 5, Noodle Day, Oct. 6, International Beer and Pizza Day, Oct. 9, and Angel Food Cake Day, Oct. 10. That’s enough dates to celebrate the first part of the month.
I’m still designating this time of year as “Casserole Weather,” so here are some one dish bakes to try out for breakfast, supper, or dessert.
Jalapeño Popper Chicken Casserole
Prep Time: 10 minutes Total Time: 30 minutes Servings: 6
All of the flavors of jalapeño poppers in a quick and easy chicken casserole for dinner. And it’s only 4 carbs per serving and 21g of protein.
1 pound chicken, cooked and diced or shredded
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
6 ounces jalapeños, sliced or diced
1 cup mozzarella (or Monterey jack)
1/4 cup parmesan cheese, grated
1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
4 ounces bacon, cooked and crumbled
1. Mix the chicken into the mixture of the cream cheese, sour cream, mayo, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, salt and pepper, jalapeños, mozzarella and parmesan and place into an 8-inch square baking pan before sprinkling on the cheddar cheese and bacon.
2. Bake in a preheated 350°F oven until the cheese has melted, turned a light golden brown and the sides are bubbling, about 20 minutes.
Option: Replace the mayo with more sour cream or omit.
Option: Use whole, uncooked, boneless and skinless chicken breasts or thighs and bake 40 minutes.