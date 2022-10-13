Sweet Potato Chocolate Chip Cookies are moist, buttery, and wonderfully chocolatey.
Yield: 24 servings
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Sweet Potato Chocolate Chip Cookies are moist, buttery, and wonderfully chocolatey.
Yield: 24 servings
Prep Time 10 minutes
Cook Time 10 minutes
Total Time 20 minutes
Ingredients:
3/4 cup sugar
1/2 cup mashed sweet potato
1/4 cup vegetable oil or melted butter
1 large egg
1 3/4 cups flour
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips or other favorite variety
Directions:
1. In a large bowl whisk together the sugar, pureed sweet potato, vegetable oil (or butter) and egg until smooth.
2. Sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt.
3. Add the sifted dry ingredients and whisk together until just combined.
4. Fold in half the chocolate chips.
5. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.
6. Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees.
7. Scoop 2 tablespoon sized scoops of cookie dough and press 2-3 chocolate chips into the top of each one to use remaining chocolate chips.
8. Place onto baking sheets 2 inches apart and bake for 10-12 minutes until edges just start to brown.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Cloudy. High 46F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 51F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.