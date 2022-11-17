Sweet Potato Cranberry Casserole

Ingredients:
4 lg sweet potatoes
Ingredients:
4 lg sweet potatoes
2 c fresh cranberries
1/2 c packed brown sugar
2 Tbsp butter, melted
1/2 c fresh orange juice
TOPPING:
1/2 c chopped walnuts
1/4 c packed brown sugar
1/2 tsp cinnamon
3 Tbsp cold butter
Directions:
1. Boil potatoes with water to cover, until tender, about 50 minutes. Drain and cool.
2. Peel and cut into 1/4 inch slices.
3. Place 1/2 of the potato slices in a greased 2 1/2 quart baking dish. Top with 1/2 of the cranberries, brown sugar, and butter.
4. Repeat layers. Pour orange juice over the top.
5. Cover and bake 30 minutes at 350°.
6. In a small bowl combine nuts, brown sugar, and cinnamon; cut cold butter in with pastry blender.
7. Sprinkle over sweet potato mixture, and bake, uncovered for 10 minutes, or until topping is golden brown.
