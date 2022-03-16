Taco Crescent Cups

An easy meal that the kids can help create from Pillsbury Kitchens.
Ingredients:
1 lb lean ground beef
1 pkg taco seasoning mix
²/³ cup water
1 can (8 oz) refrigerated Pillsbury™ Original Crescent Dough Sheet
Taco sauce, sour cream, shredded Cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoes, onions, green peppers, black olives, as desired for toppings.
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 375°F. Spray 8 regular-size muffin cups with cooking spray.
2. In 10-inch nonstick skillet, cook beef over medium-high heat 5 to 7 minutes, stirring frequently, until no longer pink; drain. Add taco seasoning mix and water; cook 3 to 5 minutes or until sauce is slightly thickened. Remove from heat; cool slightly.
3. On large cutting board, unroll dough sheet; cut into 8 squares with sharp knife or pizza cutter. Line each muffin cup by pressing 1 dough square in bottom and up the side of cup. Divide taco meat mixture evenly among dough-lined cups, about ¼ cup each.
4. Bake 14 to 18 minutes or until dough is deep golden brown and filling is heated through. Cool in pan 5 minutes; using metal spatula, run around edge of each muffin cup to remove from pan. Serve with traditional taco toppings (cheese, lettuce and tomatoes).