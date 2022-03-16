Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Taco Crescent Cups

An easy meal that the kids can help create from Pillsbury Kitchens.

Ingredients:

1 lb lean ground beef

1 pkg taco seasoning mix

²/³ cup water

1 can (8 oz) refrigerated Pillsbury™ Original Crescent Dough Sheet

Taco sauce, sour cream, shredded Cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoes, onions, green peppers, black olives, as desired for toppings.

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 375°F. Spray 8 regular-size muffin cups with cooking spray.

2. In 10-inch nonstick skillet, cook beef over medium-high heat 5 to 7 minutes, stirring frequently, until no longer pink; drain. Add taco seasoning mix and water; cook 3 to 5 minutes or until sauce is slightly thickened. Remove from heat; cool slightly.

3. On large cutting board, unroll dough sheet; cut into 8 squares with sharp knife or pizza cutter. Line each muffin cup by pressing 1 dough square in bottom and up the side of cup. Divide taco meat mixture evenly among dough-lined cups, about ¼ cup each.

4. Bake 14 to 18 minutes or until dough is deep golden brown and filling is heated through. Cool in pan 5 minutes; using metal spatula, run around edge of each muffin cup to remove from pan. Serve with traditional taco toppings (cheese, lettuce and tomatoes).

Trending Food Videos