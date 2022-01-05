It’s a new year with new resolutions, right? Actually, mine are the same-old, same-old resolutions — lose some weight, try to be more kind or understanding.
The first part of the resolutions is the challenge; the second part is more a personal mantra since one never knows the full extent of burdens others are bearing, it’s always better to be kind.
The bitter cold weather has me turning to hot and spicy dishes to warm us up for this week’s recipes. You can adjust the spicy heat to your liking and the warm bread pudding with caramel sauce will top off the ultimate comfort meal.
This week’s recipes are courtesy of Buns in my Oven, Pillsbury Kitchens and Taste of Home. Have a warm and tasty week!
Cajun Chicken and Sausage Pasta
This is a quick dinner, ready in less than 30 minutes and the Cajun seasoning gives it big flavor. Serve this with a large green salad on the side and crusty bread if you like.
Ingredients:
8 oz fettuccine pasta
1 lb boneless skinless chicken breasts
1 tbl olive oil
1 tbl butter
1 tbl Cajun seasoning divided
8 oz andouille sausage
1 red bell pepper diced
2 cloves garlic minced
1¼ c heavy cream
¾ c shredded Parmesan cheese
1 tbl minced parsley
Directions:
1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook pasta to al dente. Drain, reserving ½ cup of pasta water.
2. While the water is coming to a boil and the pasta is cooking, chop the chicken into bite sized pieces.
3. Heat a large heavy bottomed skillet over medium heat. Add the oil and butter and cook until butter has melted.
4. Season the chicken with half of the Cajun seasoning.
5. Add the chicken to the skillet and cook, stirring often, until cooked through, about 6-7 minutes. Remove and set aside.
6. Add the sausage to the skillet along with the peppers. Sprinkle the remaining Cajun seasoning over the top and cook for 5 minutes, stirring often, until the sausage has browned, and the peppers have softened. Stir in the garlic and cook for 30 seconds more. Remove from the pan and set aside with the chicken.
7. Add the cream to the pan and bring to a simmer. Remove from the heat. Add the Parmesan cheese and stir until the cheese has melted.
8. Return the chicken, sausage, and pepper to the pan along with the cooked pasta. Stir well to coat.
9. To thin the sauce, add reserved pasta water, a couple tablespoons at a time, until the sauce reaches your desired consistency.
10. Sprinkle with parsley before serving.