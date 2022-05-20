If you’re looking for ideas on how to eat healthy and make the most of the time you spend in the kitchen, this workshop series could be for you.
Jill Weber ISU Extension and Outreach Human Sciences Specialist in Food and Health will host a three-part series scheduled for June 7, 14 and 21 at the West Union United Methodist Church. Sessions are planned for 5:30-7:30 p.m.
In the first session, Veg Out, participants will examine the benefits of vegetables, sample recipe ideas and learn how to increase fruit and veggies in one’s diet.
During the second session, Healthy Choices: Aisle by Aisle participants will take part in a grocery store challenge and learn how to identify and purchase the most nutritious foods.
The final session, Cook Now, Enjoy Later will examine how planning can reduce stress, save money and provide one’s family with nutritious home-cooked meals.
Register for the Healthy and Homemade series at https://www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/healthy-homemade and search for the West Union locations in June. Cost for the series is $10 per session. Persons must register for each session he or she wants to attend.
The registration deadline is Wednesday, June 1.
Contact Jill Weber at (319)-234-6811 or jrweber@iastate.edu, or the Fayette County Extension office at 563-425-3331 with questions.