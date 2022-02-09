Texas Tamale Balls

Meatballs:
1 lb lean beef
1 lb pork sausage
¾-1 c V-8 juice
1½ tsp garlic powder
2 tbl chili powder
1 tsp salt
1 tsp pepper
2 tsp cumin
2 tsp paprika
4 eggs, beaten
½ c crushed chips, Fritos or any flavor Doritos
Sauce:
2 bottles of chili sauce (12 oz. each)
1 tbl chili powder
Directions:
1. Mix meats, V-8 juice, and eggs.
2. Combine dry ingredients.
3. Add the dry ingredients to the meat mixture.
4. Pinch off a small amount and roll into marble or bite-size balls.
5. Place on two large cookie sheets with sides.
6. Bake at 350°F for 25-30 minutes depending on the size of the balls.
7. Pour both bottles of sauce into a slow cooker. Add the chili powder. Put the slow cooker on high.
8. Once the meatballs are cooked, add them to the slow cooker on high. After about an hour, turn the slow cooker to warm and serve.