Thanksgiving is synonymous with a kitchen filled to the brim with aromas of every kind, family arriving, and the dining room table, covered with the best tablecloth and then being set with the best set of dishes, salt and pepper shakers, glasses and cups, and the full set of silverware. Add the best quality paper napkins or cloth napkins — and everything looks almost too nice to use. It’s like a picture come to life.
Most of us have much, if not all, of the items, just mentioned, tucked away in a China cupboard, seldom opened section of the kitchen cupboards, or in boxes in the basement. Or, you might be one of the few who choose to use nice things regularly.
On Tuesday, Nov. 30, the Oelwein Area Historical Society will have their regular monthly meeting at the Museum meeting room. It will begin at 6 p.m. with lunch (each one brings something to share) followed by a short business meeting.
At approximately 7 p.m. for the program and thinking about Thanksgivings of the past, please bring a piece of tableware that you might have used for setting your table OR maybe your mother or grandmother might have kept for “good” — plate, glass, cup, salt and pepper shakers, etc. It will hopefully be a trip down memory lane. If you have none of these to share physically, feel free to describe an item you remember.