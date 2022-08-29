Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Those who have bid farewell to life on earth with your partner know the hundreds of little ‘firsts’ you bump into randomly throughout your days. It has been 4½ months since Daniel went to heaven, so I cannot speak out of the experience beyond that.

So many things I had never imagined were happening to me. Some are minor; some are stark, and others are flat-out grueling. I’ll never forget that first magazine that came with Daniel’s name on it, but there’s no Daniel to read it. In my heart, I knew he had much better things. Yet, it still hurts every time I get rid of Busy Beaver magazines (an Amish/ Mennonite advertising paper) and haven’t watched Daniel sit down and flip through it, remarking how people do all sorts of things to make money.

