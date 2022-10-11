Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The change of seasons leaves me spellbound. Stepping outside, I love drinking in the aroma of autumn as I gaze over the grove of young chestnuts and colorful trees beyond. The sky is a brilliant blue, and the weather is crisp enough for sweaters and jackets. The little boys have even been digging through our box of gloves and wearing them. (It’ll be a couple of months until I’m ready for that myself.)

One dimension of fall I enjoy is pretty leaves; I’ve never outgrown it. When I was a girl, my mom would help us along as we gathered and pressed orange, red, and yellow leaves. Today I still can’t help but stoop to pick up an attractive maple leaf. Today I told the boys I can’t remember ever finding as many pretty leaves as this year. The children are all helping me collect a variety which are being pressed to hang up in the living room around our plaque with family rules.

