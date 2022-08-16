Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Amish Cook: Inspired by Daniel’s legacy

Editor’s Note: This week’s Amish Cook column is written by Jeriah Raber, Gloria’s brother. He is writing the column this week while Gloria catches her breath. — Kevin Williams, Editor

It was time to pull weeds in the chestnut field. There are a little over 1,100 trees, and most of them had at least a few weeds around the tree — inside the pipe guard — that needed to be pulled. I’d only gotten a good start when Julia came out to help. A few minutes later two more little helpers came bounding down through the field. It was Austin and Elijah. Yes, even Elijah could help. He ran ahead and undid the little twist ties so we could lift the pipe to pull the weeds. Several other friends had showed up, and we worked row after row of the chestnut trees Daniel had planted last year.

