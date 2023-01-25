Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

My favorite spot in our cabin is in front of the heater on my fuzzy carpet; I find it relaxing to watch wildlife in the woods right outside those double windows. There’s a squirrel nest that especially holds my attention. It’s way up in a hickory tree. I watch as the wind howls and blows over that nest. It’s situated on branches, not all that thick, looking less than safe or stable.

I look at it, then again and again. Somehow that nest gives me a sense of being understood. Isn’t that how life is right now- set out on a limb, at 35 feet from the ground, enduring clouds, sun, and rain? And you know, every day when I go back to the cabin for my time alone with God, that nest is still there! The branches hold that nest as sure as if it were concreted in. I ask myself, “Am I that concreted into trusting Jesus through storm and sun?”

