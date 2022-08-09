Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

THE AMISH COOK: Memories of grandpa as family says good-bye

We knew it was coming, but then, is it possible to get ready to say good-bye? The children and I were all gathered around Grandpa’s casket.

There were those memories of being a little girl and going out in Grandpa’s wood-working shop while he measured, cut, and nailed while Grandma sanded. I would spend happy hours stenciling as I sat on the worktable until it was time for Grandma and me to go to the house. Without fail, Grandma would play a game of memory with me. I had no idea how she was helping to build my character those young years as she believed in me and constantly reminded me how amazed she was with my ac-complishments or how she liked my dress.

Tags

Trending Food Videos